Belgium recovers from 2-0 down to beat Bolivia in Davis Cup

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Top-seeded Belgium recovered from being two matches down to beat Bolivia 3-2 in the Davis Cup World Group. Belgium trailed 2-0 at the start of the day in Asuncion, Paraguay, but advanced to the Qualifiers next year after Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen won their doubles match, followed by singles victories for Michael Geerts and Ruben Bemelmans. No. 2-seeded Argentina beat Belarus 4-1 in Buenos Aires. Brazil, Finland, Japan, Netherlands, South Korea and Slovakia also advanced to the Qualifiers.