AL wild-card leading Red Sox rally past O’s 8-6

AP National Sports

KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández’s game-tying RBI single caromed off the second-base bag and into shallow center field, sparking a three-run, seventh-inning rally that carried the AL wild-card leading Boston Red Sox to an 8-6 victory Sunday over the Baltimore Orioles and a sweep of their three-game series. It was the fifth straight win for Boston, which leads Toronto by one game and the Yankees by 2 ½ in the playoff chase. J.D. Martinez had a solo homer and Kevin Plawecki added a two-run single for the Red Sox. Trey Mancini had a three-run double for the Orioles, who lost 12 of the final 13 meetings against the Red Sox after sweeping a season-opening three-game series.