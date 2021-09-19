Abreu, White Sox closer to AL Central title, beat Rangers

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — José Abreu matched the major league RBI lead and the Chicago White Sox moved closer to the AL Central title with a 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers. Yasmani Grandal homered for the second game in a row. His leadoff homer in the fourth inning ignited a five-run outburst that Abreu capped with a two-run single to give him 113 RBIs. The magic number is four for Chicago to win the division title over second-place Cleveland. Lucas Giolito worked in the sixth inning for his 10th victory. Rangers starter Jordan Lyles didn’t make it out of the fourth.