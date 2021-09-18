US, South Africa through to QF’s at Vancouver Sevens

AP National Sports

VANCOUVER (AP) — South Africa and the U.S. both advanced to the quarterfinals of the Vancouver Sevens world series tournament. The tournament is missing many of the top ranked teams due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Vancouver was the last tournament to be staged before the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the cancelation of the rest of the series in March 2020. Despite the series recommencing after an 18-month lay off, Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalists Fiji, silver medalists New Zealand, as well as Australia and Samoa are all absent due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.