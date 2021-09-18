Tanner McKee scores 3 TDs as Stanford beats Vanderbilt 41-23

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tanner McKee ran for a touchdown and threw for two more as Stanford beat Vanderbilt 41-23 Saturday night in the first meeting between the programs best known for their academics. Stanford improved to 2-1 and finally can head home on a two-game winning streak. Stanford played the first three games on the road as the only Power Five program this season to even play its first two straight games away from home. Vanderbilt fell to 1-2 losing its eighth straight at home. Stanford took control scoring 13 points in the final 1:53 of the second quarter.