Shough, Texas Tech shake off slow start to down FIU 54-21

AP National Sports

By RANDY ROSETTA

Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 399 yards and four touchdown passes to spark a 54-21 victory against Florida International at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders shook loose from a tight game after the first quarter with four touchdowns in the second period and racked up 264 yards along the way. They finished the night with 580 yards. Max Bortenschlager threw for 190 yards and two scores for FIU.