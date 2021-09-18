Shampklin rushes for 183 yards, Harvard eases by Georgetown

AP National Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aaron Shampklin carried it 14 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns, Charlie Dean passed for two scores and Harvard beat Georgetown 44-9. Harvard scored a touchdown on its opening three drives and cruised. Aidan Borguet rushed for 56-yard touchdown, Dean connected with Kaedyn Odermann for a 31-yard score, and Shampklin added a 36-yard scoring run for his first TD since Nov. 3 2018. Borguet finished with 80 yards rushing for Harvard, which played for the first time since Nov. 23, 2019. Joseph Brunell was 20-of-37 passing for 249 yards for Georgetown.