Northern Arizona knocks off Arizona 21-19

AP National Sports

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — RJ Martinez threw a 9-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and Northern Arizona stopped a late 2-point conversion attempt, extending Arizona’s school-record losing streak to 15 games with a 21-19 victory. The Lumberjacks didn’t play like a winless FCS program, coming to life offensively in the second half after struggling in the first. Kevin Daniels scored on a 12-yard TD run in the third quarter and Martinez found Hendrix Johnson in the back of the end zone for a 9-yard score. Trailing 21-13, the Wildcats marched quickly down the field and Jordan McCloud hit Boobie Cury on a 3-yard touchdown pass with 2:16 left. After multiple stops starts, the Lumberjacks pressured McCloud into an incomplete pass on the 2-point conversion.