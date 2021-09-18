No. 9 Buckeyes struggle with Tulsa, pull away for 41-20 win

AP National Sports

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — TreVeyon Henderson broke Archie Griffin’s 49-year-old freshman rushing record, running for 277 yards and three touchdowns as No. 9 Ohio State pulled away late to beat Tulsa 41-20. Henderson ran for scores of 5, 48 and 52 yards. But Ohio State displayed some of the same weaknesses as in the 32-25 upset last week by Oregon that sent them tumbling in the AP Top 25 poll. As a team, the Buckeyes were not sharp. But Tulsa, winless in three games, couldn’t match them blow for blow and Henderson broke huge plays at critical times.