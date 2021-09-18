Johnson passes for 5 TDs, LSU tops Cent. Michigan, 49-21

AP National Sports

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Max Johnson passed for 372 yards and a career-best five touchdowns in less than three quarters, LSU defensive end Andre Anthony returned a fumble for a 33-yard score, and the Tigers topped Central Michigan 49-21. Johnson completed 26 of 35 passes but was pulled after throwing an interception that was returned 20 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Deion Smith had touchdown catches of 28 and 40 yards in the first quarter as the Tigers raced to a 21-0 lead. LSU freshman tight end Jack Bech had one-handed 20-yard touchdown and Devonta Lee had a 21-yard TD catch.