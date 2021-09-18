Johnson leads James Madison over Weber State 37-24

AP National Sports

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Cole Johnson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead third-ranked James Madison over No. 9 Weber State 37-24. Johnson bullied into the end zone from the 3 late in the first quarter, and his 5-yard touchdown pass to Antwane Wells Jr. stretched the Dukes’ lead to 24-3 in the third quarter. The pair connected again for a 14-yard touchdown early in the fourth. Kylan Weisser threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Rashid Shaheed, and Josh Davis ran for a 2-yard score for Weber State late in the fourth quarter.