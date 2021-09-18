Hill’s 4 TD passes lift Rhode Island past Brown 45-24

AP National Sports

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kasim Hill threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and Jordan Jones returned an interception 100 yards as Rhode Island raced to a 45-24 win over Brown. Hill had touchdown passes of 7 yards to Caleb Warren and 80 yards to Matt Pires sandwiched around a Justin Antrum 1-yard plunge in a 21-point third quarter that broke the game open. Rhode Island had a 17-14 lead at halftime in the 105th meeting between the in-state rivals. Treyvon Hobbs was 36 of 60 for 351 yards with two touchdowns for Brown.