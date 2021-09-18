Hartley with 6 TDs; Campbell gets 10 TOs, routs Presbyterian

AP National Sports

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Wiley Hartley threw six touchdown passes, Campbell forced a program-record 10 turnovers and the Camels routed Presbyterian 72-0. Hartley was 22-of-30 passing for 342 yards. Michael Jamerson opened the scoring with a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter before Hartley threw a TD pass each to six receivers. Jamerson ran 22 times for 101 yards. Campbell (1-2) added a safety and CJ Tillman’s pick-6. Tai Goode capped the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Camels finished with seven interceptions and recovered three fumbles.