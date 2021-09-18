Guardiola’s fears realized as City drops more points in EPL

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola fears were realized when his side drew with Southampton 0-0 and dropped points in the English Premier League for the second time in five games. Guardiola incurred the wrath of some fans when he urged “more people” to attend Saturday’s game than had come for the Champions League win over Leipzig in midweek. He was worried by the short turnaround and the high energy of Southampton. Liverpool faced the same turnaround after Champions League action but had no such problems in beating Crystal Palace 3-0. There were also wins for Arsenal, Watford and Brentford.