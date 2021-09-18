Bilbao holds Atlético to 0-0; Falcao nets in Rayo debut

AP National Sports

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Athletic Bilbao has held 10-man Atlético Madrid to another scoreless draw as Diego Simeone struggles to get his talented attack to click. The stalemate in the Spanish league followed Atlético’s 0-0 tie with Porto in the Champions League midweek. Atlético played a man down from the 78th minute when João Félix picked up back-to-back yellow cards. Former Atlético forward Radamel Falcao enjoyed a perfect debut with Rayo Vallecano. The Colombia striker scored 10 minutes after going on as a substitute to complete a 3-0 win over Getafe.