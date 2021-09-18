Eastern Michigan outscores UMass 42-28

AP National Sports

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Ben Bryant threw for 298 yards and a score, Jawon Hamilton rushed for 122 yards with a touchdown and Eastern Michigan defeated UMass 42-28. Darius Boone Jr. added two short touchdown runs. Hassan Beydoun made six catches for 101 yards. The Eagles led 35-14 after Hamilton’s 10-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Ben Bryant added a 54-yard TD pass to Zach Westmoreland to make it 42-21 with just over four minutes remaining. Brady Olson threw for 288 yards including TD passes of 45 yards to Melvin Hill and a 29-yarder to Johnson for UMass while Ellis Merriweather rushed for 142 yards on 23 carries.