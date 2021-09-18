Broberg sets course record again with 61 at Dutch Open

AP National Sports

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP) — Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden has smashed the course record he set a day earlier with an 11-under 61 to open an eight-shot lead after three rounds of the Dutch Open. The 772nd-ranked Broberg opened with four birdies and an eagle in his first six holes in benign conditions at the Bernardus club in Cromvoirt. He had six more birdies in a bogey-free back nine. The 35-year-old Swede moved to 23 under overall. He set the course record for the first time Friday with a 64.