Bogaerts, AL wild card-leading Bosox top O’s, 4th win in row

AP National Sports

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in four runs, carrying the AL wild card-leading Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 for their fourth straight win. The Red Sox are one game ahead of Toronto and 1 1/2 games in front of the rival Yankees in the playoff chase. Bobby Dalbec added a two-run double, and Hunter Renfroe and Rafael Devers each drove in a run for Boston. Bogaerts and Devers both had three hits. Ryan Mountcastle hit his 30th homer, a two-run shot, and Austin Wynns added a solo drive for the Orioles, who lost for the 11th time in the last 12 meetings against the Red Sox after sweeping a season-opening three-game series between the teams.