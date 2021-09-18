Skip to Content
Barriere, E. Washington set records, edge W. Illinois 62-56

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Eric Barriere set a FCS record for passing yards in a half while Eastern Washington set a school record for points in a half and the Eagles rolled to a 62-56 win over Western Illinois. Barriere threw for 487 of his 542 yards on 24-of-30 passing with six touchdowns in the first half as the Eagles took a 55-21 lead.  Eastern Washington (3-0) led 62-28 early in the third quarter and Barriere departed before the fourth quarter but Western Illinois (0-3) scored four straight touchdowns so Barriere had to return to close out the game. Western Illinois’ Connor Sampson was 31 for 46 for 425 yards and four touchdowns. 

