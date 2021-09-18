Balanced offense, rugged defense lead UTSA victory

AP National Sports

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Frank Harris passed for 264 yards and Sincere McCormick rushed for 105 as UTSA defeated Middle Tennessee 27-13 in the Conference USA opener for both teams. UTSA nearly picked up its second shutout of the season, holding the Blue Raiders scoreless until the final 3 1/2 minutes. Harris completed 24 of 39 passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His scoring tosses went to Zakhari Franklin for 33 yards and Joshua Cephus for 12. Both receivers caught eight passes, Franklin for 114 yards and Cephus gaining 84 yards.