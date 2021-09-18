Bailey’s cameo inspires Villa to 3-0 win over Everton in EPL

AP National Sports

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Leon Bailey’s explosive 20-minute cameo has propelled Aston Villa to a 3-0 win over Everton in the English Premier League. Everton manager Rafa Benitez has slumped to his first loss in charge of the visitors. The winger Bailey came on in 61st minute when the score was 0-0 and went off with a muscle injury in the 81st by which time Villa had scored all of its goals. In the space of nine minutes, right back Matty Cash slammed home a rising shot from the edge of area, Bailey sent in an inswinging corner that was glanced into his own net by Everton left back Lucas Digne, then Bailey lashed a powerful shot high past Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.