White Sox blank Rangers 8-0 as magic number drops to 5

AP National Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Luis Robert hit a three-run double, Dylan Cease struck out 10 in five innings and the Chicago White Sox moved closer to their first division title in 13 years by trouncing the Texas Rangers 8-0. Jose Abreu had two hits and drove in two runs, giving him 111 RBIs this season as the White Sox began an 11-game trip that will close their road schedule. Chicago’s magic number over Cleveland fell to five for winning the AL Central and securing a second consecutive postseason berth for the first time in franchise history. White Sox rookie Romy Gonzalez doubled twice among his career-best three hits and Cease had his eighth double-digit strikeout game of the season.