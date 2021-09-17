Van Noy, Nordin ruled out for Patriots matchup with Jets

AP National Sports

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is out for the Patriots matchup with the Jets with a throat injury. An abdomen issue will also sideline kicker Quinn Nordin. The undrafted rookie was a healthy scratch for last week’s opener against Miami. In addition, tight end Jonnu Smith (hip), right tackle Trent Brown (calf), tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) and linebacker Ronnie Perkins (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for New England’s first road trip of the season.