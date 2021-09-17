South Korean clubs to meet in Asian Champions League QFs

AP National Sports

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Defending champion Ulsan Hyundai has been drawn to face South Korean league rival Jeonbuk in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League. Ulsan will be attempting to extend its 16-match winning streak in the competition. Ulsan won its second Asian Champions League title last year by defeating Iranian club Persepolis 2–1 in the final. South Korean club Pohang Steelers will take on Japanese team Nagoya Grampus in another match. Persepolis will play Saudi club Al Hilal and UAE team Al Wahda will take on Saudi rival Al Nassr in the West Region.