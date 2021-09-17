RYDER CUP ’21: A hole-by-hole look at Whistling Straits

AP National Sports

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Whistling Straits has hosted the PGA Championship three times. Now it’s time to see how it fares in match play for the Ryder Cup. The opening holes on both nines of this Pete Dye creation are shorter to tempt players to try to drive the green. The 11th hole has been converted from a par 5 to a 519-yard par 4. The closing stretch is difficult in any format. And there’s a really big water hazard on the east side of the course known as Lake Michigan.