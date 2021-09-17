Phillips homers in 10th as Rays rally to beat Tigers 7-4

AP National Sports

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brett Phillips hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays came back from a three-run deficit in the ninth to beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4. Taylor Walls drew a leadoff walk in the 10th from Bryan Garcia before Phillips sent a 3-1 pitch into the right-field seats. Gregory Soto, the fifth Detroit reliever, got his pitching hand on Manuel Margot’s head-high line drive in the ninth that went for a leadoff infield single. He stayed in with the Tigers ahead 4-1 and walked Francisco Mejía before Brandon Lowe singled. Michael Fulmer replaced Soto and gave up a two-run single to pinch-hitter Yandy Díaz. Randy Arozarena tied it at 4 on a sacrifice fly.