Kelenic 2 HRs off newcomer Heasley, Mariners beat Royals 6-2

AP National Sports

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seattle rookie Jarred Kelenic spoiled the major league debut of pitcher Jonathan Heasley by hitting a pair of two-run homers that sent the Mariners over the Kansas City Royals 6-2. Kelenic’s first multihomer game of his career kept the Mariners 3 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the second AL wild-card spot. Toronto and Oakland also are in the mix. Winning pitcher Chris Flexen allowed one run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Heasley gave up four runs, all on Kelenic’s homers, and six hits in four innings.