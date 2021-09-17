Kane says he didn’t know in 2010 about assault allegations

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane says he participated in the Chicago Blackhawks investigation into allegations that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010. He also says he did not know anything happened at the time. Kane calls the allegations serious and added he was also unaware of homophobic bullying that ensued. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press the Blackhawks investigation was proceeding but did not have a timeframe for when it would be completed. The team has pledged to release the findings of the investigation.