Jets throw support to N.J. high school hit hard by Ida

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood, New Jersey, was hit hard by Hurricane Ida earlier this month. The stadium complex was a lake and the turf field was rolled up like a rug. The football team lost its equipment. The New York Jets reached out and agreed to cover all the expenses to replace the school’s helmets, pads and uniforms for the varsity program’s 26 players. Jets coach Robert Saleh wore a gray T-shirt with the school’s logo in support Friday. The Jets also invited the Dwight Morrow High School team to their home opener Sunday at MetLife Stadium.