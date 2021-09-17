Ex-teammate pleads not guilty to killing Miami football star

AP National Sports

MIAMI (AP) — A former University of Miami football player has pleaded not guilty to charges of killing a teammate outside a South Florida apartment complex in 2006. An attorney for 35-year-old Rashaun Jones entered the plea Friday morning after prosecutors formally filed second-degree murder charge against him. Jones was arrested last month. But he was long suspected in the death of 22-year-old defensive lineman Bryan Pata. Jones was originally arrested on a first-degree murder charge, and prosecutors said he could still face that charge. Pata was expected to be an early pick in the 2007 NFL draft but was gunned down as he returned home from practice.