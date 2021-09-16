Yanks toss it away in 9th, fall to Hays, Orioles 3-2 in 10th

AP National Sports

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Yankees reliever Clay Holmes threw a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning that let the tying run score, then Austin Hays chopped an RBI single in the 10th that lifted the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-2 win and dropped New York back in the AL wild-card race. The Yankees fell a half-game behind idle Toronto and Boston atop the AL wild-card standings. Holmes was one strike away from his first career save when his high and outside fastball got past catcher Gary Sanchez, allowing pinch-runner Kelvin Gutierrez to streak home from third base. Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman had pitched the previous three days. Ryan Mountcastle homered for Baltimore, which snapped a five-game skid and avoided its 100th loss of the season.