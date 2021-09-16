WVU hosts No. 15 Hokies at sold-out Mountaineer Field

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 15 Virginia Tech goes on the road for the first time this season to play at West Virginia. Saturday’s game is a sellout. At stake is the Black Diamond Trophy, a nod to the region’s rich history with coal. The Hokies are going after their fourth straight win in the series. West Virginia is coming off a 66-0 win over Long Island of the Championship Subdivision. The Mountaineers allowed just 95 total yards and forced 10 punts. The Hokies’ four interceptions this season are tied for fifth most in the nation.