Tottenham draws at Rennes in new Europa Conference League

Tottenham has put the new Europa Conference League in the spotlight as Spurs drew 2-2 with Rennes in their opening game of the group stage. The new third-tier European tournament will also feature a Roma team coached by Jose Mourinho. They’re among the favorites to win the new competition. West Ham earned a comfortable 2-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League. Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 with a bizarre goal when Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha fumbled an attempted clearance into his own net.

