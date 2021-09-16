PSG coach Pochettino must work on weaknesses as stars flop

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain was able to start its superstar attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for the first time on Wednesday in the Champions League. Instead of fireworks, though, they only produced a big thud as PSG drew 1-1 draw against modest Belgian side Club Brugge. “Fantomatique” (Ghost-like) was sports daily L’Equipe’s headline and coach Mauricio Pochettino has much to think about before Manchester City visits in two weeks’ time.