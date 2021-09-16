No. 25 Michigan hosts Northern Illinois, former Spartans QB

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 25 Michigan can stay ranked with a win over Northern Illinois on Saturday at home. The Wolverines are hoping to build momentum, going into next week’s Big Ten opener against Rutgers and its first big test in two weeks on the road against No. 18 Wisconsin. Michigan’s running game against the Huskies’ defense will be pivotal. The Wolverines are averaging 339 yards rushing a game. Northern Illinois quarterback Rocky Lombardi led Michigan State to a 27-23 win at Michigan Stadium last year, throwing for a career-high 323 yards and a career-high matching three touchdowns.