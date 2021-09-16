No. 10 Penn State to draw on crowd against No. 22 Auburn

AP National Sports

By TRAVIS JOHNSON

Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford’s confidence has grown with each play this fall, and Penn State’s quarterback is about to get a big ego boost. It’ll come from the more than 107,000 fans who’ll pack Beaver Stadium on Saturday night for a rare Big Ten-SEC showdown between the No. 10 Nittany Lions and No. 22 Auburn. When Clifford runs through the tunnel, he and his teammates will be greeted by the masses — clad in white for the program-dubbed Whiteout — for the first time since a 2019 win against Michigan.