F1 driver Vettel keeps his seat at Aston Martin for 2022

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Sebastian Vettel will drive for Aston Martin next year after the Formula One team extended his contract by one year. The four-time F1 champion joined Aston Martin this season on a one-year deal after losing his seat at Ferrari, where he sealed the last of his 53 F1 wins in 2019. Vettel is in 12th place in the drivers’ standings with one podium position after finishing second at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June. He placed fifth at the Monaco GP and the Belgian GP. Vettel will again drive alongside Lance Stroll in 2022.