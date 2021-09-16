Court ruling clears Australian swimmer Jack to compete again

AP National Sports

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Australian swimmer Shayna Jack has been cleared to resume her competitive career after a doping case that forced her to miss the Tokyo Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it rejected appeals by the World Anti-Doping Agency and Sport Integrity Australia. They had called for a four-year ban instead of the two years Jack finished serving in July. The court says it accepted “on the balance of probabilities” she did not intend to ingest the banned anabolic agent ligandrol in 2019. The 22-year-old Jack was a four-time medalist in relays at the 2017 world championships.