Chiefs seeking fifth straight win over Baltimore

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have won four straight meetings against Baltimore, including a victory in each of the past three seasons. The Ravens enter Sunday night’s matchup with Kansas City having lost their season opener for the first time since 2015. Lamar Jackson is now 30-8 as a starting quarterback but 0-3 against the Chiefs. Baltimore and Kansas City rank last and next-to-last in the NFL in total defense after Week 1 — so the pressure will be on Jackson and Patrick Mahomes to produce as many points as possible.