Bring back the noise: Fans return as Seahawks host Titans

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle was regarded as having arguably the best home-field advantage in football before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Seahawks to play nine games with only cardboard cutouts in the seats last season. Nearly 21 months after Seattle’s fans last got a chance to scream in a meaningful game, they’ll be back on Sunday when the Seahawks host the Tennessee Titans. Seattle opened the season with a 28-16 win at Indianapolis. The Titans were less than pleased with their performance in the opener, getting routed at home by Arizona. Avoiding an 0-2 start for Tennessee means handling the noise and finding a way to win in Seattle.