Bills trying for a 6th consecutive victory over Dolphins

By The Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Buffalo plays at Miami on Sunday and the Bills will be seeking a sixth consecutive win in the head-to-head series. It would match the longest winning streak Buffalo has had in the rivalry. The Bills have won the past five meetings by an average of 17 points. That includes Buffalo’s 56-26 win in the 2020 regular-season finale. It was the Bills’ biggest win over the Dolphins since a 58-24 romp in the teams’ first-ever meeting in 1966.