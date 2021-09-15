Indians pound out 14 hits, Quantrill cruises past Twins 12-3

AP National Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cleveland’s lineup came to life, and Cal Quantrill gave the Indians another strong start. Oscar Mercado, Bobby Bradley and Franmil Reyes homered to help ignite a lagging lineup in a 12-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. José Ramírez and Myles Straw each had three of Cleveland’s 14 hits. Mercado and Bradley drove in three runs. Ramírez had two RBIs to reach 90 for the season for the Indians. Miguel Sanó had the only two hits for Minnesota against Quantrill, including a three-run homer in the seventh.