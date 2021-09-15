Haller scores 4 goals as Ajax routs Sporting Lisbon in CL

AP National Sports

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Ajax has added to its scoring spree early in the season with Sébastien Haller finding the net four times in the team’s 5-1 win at Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League. Haller scored twice in the first 10 minutes and twice again in the second half to help Ajax reach 18 goals in its last five matches. Steven Berghuis also scored for the Dutch champions at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. The victory ended a 22-match unbeaten home streak in all competitions for Sporting. The Portuguese champion is back in the Champions League for the first time since 2017-18.