Grim future: Loss to Bayern exposes Barcelona’s new reality

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona needs to brace for some tough times ahead while adjusting to the post-Lionel Messi era. That message was clear after the 3-0 loss at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday. It was the team’s first defeat since Messi left amid the club’s financial struggles. Veteran Barcelona captain Gerard Piqué says “it is what it is” and “we are what we are now.” The Catalan club couldn’t get a single shot on goal the entire match and saw Bayern constantly threaten the other way.