Griezmann jeered as Atlético Madrid held 0-0 by Porto in CL

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann has been jeered by the home fans as Atlético Madrid couldn’t manage more than a 0-0 draw against Porto in the Champions League. Griezmann is back with Madrid after two seasons with rival Barcelona. He came off the bench in the second half but couldn’t spark the hosts to victory. He was booed before the match and when he came onto the field. Atlético supporters were not happy with how the France forward left two seasons ago. Porto had its chances in the second half. It hit the post and had an 80th-minute goal disallowed for a foul.