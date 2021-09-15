Giants’ Jones looks to extend unbeaten streak vs. Washington

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Daniel Jones is looking to stay undefeated in his career against Washington when he leads the New York Giants into the NFC East matchup on Thursday night. The sixth overall draft pick in 2019 is 4-0 against Washington and 4-19 against the rest of the NFL. Ron Rivera thinks Jones’ mobility has allowed the Duke product to have so much success against Washington even predating his time as coach there. Washington’s defense is focused on trying to force Jones into turnovers. On the other side of the ball Washington is turning to Taylor Heinicke to start at quarterback after Ryan Fitzpatrick injured his right hip in the season opener.