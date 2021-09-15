Falcons’ Ryan, 36, calls Bucs’ Brady, 44, ‘great motivation’

AP National Sports

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons are looking to regroup after being held to two field goals in their 32-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles to open the season. The challenge only becomes more difficult when Atlanta plays at defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay this week. The 36-year-old Ryan says 44-year-old Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is “great motivation for all of us.” Ryan says he’d like to also play until he is 44 if he can remain as healthy and productive as Brady. Ryan may need better protection from his line to realize that goal of continued good health.