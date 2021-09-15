Ex-Kenya sports minister guilty in Olympic corruption case

AP National Sports

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s former sports minister has been convicted of corruption and abuse of office relating to the misuse of more than $800,000 that was meant for the country’s 2016 Olympic team. Hassan Wario and former Kenyan Olympic committee official Stephen Soi were both found guilty after some of the money set aside to pay for flights and accommodation at the Rio de Janeiro Games and fund the team’s preparations was misappropriated. Magistrate Elizabeth Juma scheduled a sentencing hearing for Wario and Soi for Thursday. There were allegations that corruption in the buildup and during the Rio Games was rife among Kenyan government and sports officials.