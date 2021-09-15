Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:54 AM

Elliott says ‘wrong’ that Leeds fails with red-card appeal

KION 2020

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Leeds defender Pascal Struijk will have to serve a three-match ban following his red card for a challenge on Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott that left the teenager with a broken ankle. Elliott thinks that’s unfair. Leeds says the club has failed with its appeal against Struijk’s sending-off which happened in the second half of Liverpool’s 3-0 win in the Premier League at Elland Road. Elliott required a lengthy period of treatment before being carried off on a stretcher and he underwent surgery on Tuesday. Elliott reacted to the news about Leeds’ failed appeal by saying on Instagram “I think it’s wrong!”

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content