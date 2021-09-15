DC United’s Kamara scores 3 goals, takes Golden Boot lead

AP National Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ola Kamara scored three goals in the first half to take the lead for the Golden Boot award and D.C. United beat the Chicago Fire 3-0 on Wednesday night. D.C. United has won six of its last seven home matches. Chicago lost for the ninth time on the road this season and has an MLS-low four away points. Kamara leads MLS with 16 goals, two ahead of Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz. Kamara scored on penalty kicks in ninth and 35th minutes, with stutter-step run-up’s on both. Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth dove the wrong way on the first, and had a delayed reaction on the second. Kamara completed the hat trick in the 44th on a header.